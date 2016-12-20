Despite slow start, Georgia rolls past Georgia Tech

By no means did Georgia play a clean basketball game.
But it didn’t come close to performing as badly as Georgia Tech during Tuesday evening’s renewal of the hardwood rivalry. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over 15 times and missed countless layups, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 60-43 road win at McCamish Pavilion.
Georgia (8-3) started sluggish but used a sound defensive effort against a hapless offensive team to limit scoring opportunities. Georgia Tech (6-4) never could capitalize on many of the similar mistakes the Bulldogs made – which included 13 turnovers and a paltry 18 percent 3-point percentage.
Georgia forward Yante Maten was held in check and had his opportunities limited. He ended up scoring 16 points by the end of the game, although all were tough-earned.
Three who mattered
Maten: Despite his struggles, which included only five first-half points, Maten finished the game tied as Georgia’s lead scorer with 16 points. He added seven rebounds and two assists.
Georgia guard J.J. Frazier: Frazier only had four points at the half but ended the game with 15 points. Frazier aided the Bulldogs early in the second half with a 3-pointer to extend the nine-point lead at halftime to 12.
Georgia Tech forward Ben Lammers: Lammers scored 10 points for the Yellow Jackets and was tough for Maten to contend with at times in the zone defense.
Turning point
Georgia ended the first half on a 6-0 run to push its lead to 27-18 at the break. From there, the Bulldogs were able to extend their lead and pull away from the Yellow Jackets
Observations
Zoned out: Maten only made one of his first five shots and a lot of it had to do with Georgia Tech’s zone defense. Down low, Ben Lammers did a good job of staying in front of Maten and disallowing passing lanes along the interior. Maten didn’t reach double figures until the 7:41 mark of the game, although the Bulldogs were able to pick up the slack elsewhere.
Ogbeide, Harris provide early spark: Frazier and Maten started the game cold and combined for only nine points in the first half. This allowed for forward Derek Ogbeide and guard Jordan Harris to pick up the needed slack with some big buckets. At the half, Ogbeide had 10 points and seven rebounds. Harris hit two 3-pointers and had six points at the break. Ogbeide finished with 11 points and Harris didn’t score in the second half.
Sloppy first half: Neither team got out to a good start in the game’s first 20 minutes. For Georgia Tech, that’s been the norm. For Georgia, it was something not as expected, especially coming off wins over Louisiana-Lafayette and Charleston Southern. In the first half, the Bulldogs committed eight turnovers and shot only 31 percent. But they were outdone, in a bad way, by Georgia Tech’s 10 turnovers and 26 percent shooting at the intermission.
Worth mentioning
Football team honored: During the first official timeout of the second half, the center court scoreboard began playing highlights from Georgia Tech’s 28-27 win over Georgia. Soon after, the football team walked onto the court to a rousing ovation while holding up the Governor’s Cup. When it got quiet, Georgia fans in attendance began to boo before Georgia Tech fans drowned them out with cheers. The rivalry lives on.
Maten’s streak continues: It did seem in doubt for a moment. But Maten was able to put in a solid second-half performance and finish Tuesday’s game in double figures for the 27th consecutive game. Maten entered the day leading the SEC in scoring.
What’s next?
Georgia hits the road once again with a game Friday at Oakland. It’s scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip.
