Fox suggests holding Georgia-Georgia Tech game at Phillips Arena

1:00 Band jams at downtown Macon restaurant Pause

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

1:39 Calloway says confidence is the key

0:16 Sheriff's office asks for help ID'ing owner of black BMW

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'