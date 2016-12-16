Maten’s blocks aiding Georgia’s interior defense

Yante Maten has drawn plenty of praise in the early portion of the season for his play on the offensive end.
The junior from Pontiac, Michigan, is averaging an SEC-best 20.6 points per game and has been a load for interior defenders to handle. Even in a loss to Kansas, now the nation’s No. 3 ranked team, Maten had his way inside on the offensive end.
But one area that perhaps has been overlooked has been the interior presence he has had with blocking shots. The way Maten looks at it, that’s the one aspect of his game he has always been sound in.
“A long time ago when I wasn’t very good at basketball, the one thing I was good at was blocking shots and timing,” Maten said. “I always had a knack for it. You just look for when they’re so focused on the goal and they’re about to release it and not looking at anything else. That’s when you take advantage.”
Maten recorded five blocks in Wednesday’s 73-60 win over Louisiana-Lafayette and became the first SEC player to record 15 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks since former Kentucky forward Anthony Davis did so in 2011 (Maten finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks).
Georgia hosts Charleston Southern at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a game televised by the SEC Network.
Maten’s five blocks against the Ragin’ Cajuns followed a four-block performance in Georgia’s loss to Marquette. For the season, Maten now has 19 blocks and is averaging 2.1 per game. Both of those marks rank fifth in the SEC.
In addition to Maten disrupting Louisiana-Lafayette’s scorers around the rim was sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide getting six blocks of his own. If Georgia’s two big men can contest shots and swat them away from the rim, the Bulldogs will be in good shape inside on defense.
“I think me and Derek have a knack for blocking,” Maten said. “We saw how they weren’t looking to dish out when they were driving and we took advantage by playing help-side defense.”
Georgia head coach Mark Fox said the Bulldogs work on interior defending drills and noted how Maten and Ogbeide have developed an understanding of when to go for the block and when to be more conservative.
With the Ragin’ Cajuns playing the way they did, the bigs had the green light to start a block party. Depending on how Charleston Southern attacks Georgia offensively in Saturday’s game, more of the same could occur.
“One of the keys for us, we felt like, is to impose our big guys on the game,” Fox said.
Comments