Jordan Harris earns first career start in win over Ragin' Cajuns

During a practice four or five days ago, Jordan Harris was told he could be in line to start when Georgia reconvened for its game against Louisiana-Lafayette Wednedsay.
An ensuing practice after that solidified this possibility.
Harris, a freshman from Iron City, earned the first start of his career in Georgia’s 73-60 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns. Speaking afterward, it was clearly a defining moment in the young guard’s career.
“I was excited to hear my name,” Harris said. “But I knew that one day I was going to be one of the guys to get their name called. It was a big deal. I’m just taking it all in. It’s just the first start with many more to come.”
Harris logged eight minutes and scored four points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal. He said he’s been patient with hopes his playing time would increase over time. While he didn’t log double-digit minutes, getting the start was something that meant a lot to him.
Harris said he’s been practicing better of late, which is something head coach Mark Fox has also noticed.
“I felt like Jordan has given us an element we needed,” Fox said. “We like the matchups that way and we started him.”
Harris notched his assist at the 14:15 mark of the first half on a dish to guard Turtle Jackson, which followed a steal from forward Mike Edwards.
Forward Yante Maten said Harris has been more than willing to pass the ball off when touching the ball on the offensive end.
“He brings a lot of energy when he slashes and he looks to pass,” Maten said. “He’s a great passer. He’s very unselfish. That’s a great quality to have in any teammate. He’s always looking for me and I appreciate that.”
While Harris started, fellow freshman guard Tyree Crump didn’t play for the second consecutive game. Fox said there just aren’t enough minutes for Crump at the moment but that he should see some more playing time in the near future.
Harris said he’s ramped up his defense in practice, which may have contributed to his first career start.
“I’ve just been paying attention to detail, doing more small things,” Harris said. “I’m trying to understand every scheme we do. Just understanding and learning what we’re doing, staying on the same page and ask questions when I don’t know.
