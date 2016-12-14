Georgia ends finals break with win over Louisiana-Lafayette

Juwan Parker wasn’t shy about putting up shots.
Parker put up a season-high 15 shots in Georgia’s 73-60 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. He also scored a season-high total in points with 14, as seven of those shots went in. It was easily Parker’s best offensive performance of the season and the first time he recorded double digits in a game since partially tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2014-15 season.
Parker sank two of his first three shots, which put him on track for his game performance. He also had a tip-in following a missed shot from J.J. Frazier at the 6:28 mark of the second half.
Parker’s performance was only two points off of his career high — 16 points scored against Mississippi State as a freshman.
Georgia (6-3) was in control throughout the game, although it couldn’t seem to pull away. Despite shooting only 29 percent from the field, the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-3) were able to hang around thanks to 15 second-chance points and 16 points off of turnovers. They also were able to connect on eight 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs held a 38-29 lead at halftime and began the game on an 11-0 run. Junior forward Yante Maten led Georgia in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting and brought down a career-high 15 rebounds.
Comments