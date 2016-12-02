Geno bounces back from illness to record career night

1:49 'God will make a way,' girl writes after fire guts home Pause

1:04 Heroic deputy saves clerk from fire

1:57 New project will ensure Bibb classrooms have 'the best' technology

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen tells great-grandma to 'stop acting like a child'

1:29 Chance Jones breaks down semifinal opponent ELCA

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?