Geno bounces back from illness to record career night

When Georgia stepped off of its chartered airplane more than a week ago in Kansas City, Missouri, for the CBE Hall of Fame Classic, all seemed well with everyone.
But one player would soon endure a hellish week following the first night in town.
Following two meals and a banquet on Sunday, Nov. 20, senior forward Kenny Paul Geno began feeling ill. Then, whether it was food poisoning or a virus, he was hit hard. Sparing the details, Geno ended up losing around 15 pounds through the ordeal and couldn’t eat anything for at least a day.
But Geno wasn’t going to stay in the hotel while his team competed. He showed up to Georgia’s win over George Washington but didn’t play. After eating a little the day after, he told head coach Mark Fox to put him in if someone needed a rest or if Georgia got in foul trouble. Geno did get in for a minute of playing time.
“I went to the game both nights,” Geno said. “I wasn’t going to leave them behind. I was going to be there for sure.”
Geno’s minutes increased to eight against Gardner-Webb, and he finally “got his pounds back” before Wednesday’s game against Morehouse. With Georgia struggling through the first half, Geno came off the bench to spark the Bulldogs with a couple of 3-pointers.
Geno ended the game with a career-best 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. He made four of his five 3-point attempts, with his other bucket drawing a foul and a subsequent made free throw.
Coming off of the illness, Geno got into the gym and put in a couple of good practices, he said, which contributed to his big night.
“I’ve been shooting really well the past three days,” Geno said. “I got in a rhythm after that first one fell, and I had the right mindset. I was angry the way we were playing. I got in that mindset and hit my shots.”
Through Georgia’s first six games, it relied heavily on production from Yante Maten and J.J. Frazier. But both of Georgia’s stars found some trouble scoring early against Morehouse, which opened the door for Geno to fill the void.
Maten said he was happy with Geno’s night, considering what he went through the week before.
“He wasn’t feeling good at all,” Maten said. “I was just praying he felt better.”
Surprisingly enough, Geno had only taken five shots during the first six games before putting up six against Morehouse. That performance could serve as a confidence boost for Geno, who has shown the ability to connect from behind the arc over his career.
While Maten and Frazier will remain Georgia’s go-to options on offense, it’s relying on its scoring by committee elsewhere. Against Morehouse, Geno was among those who stepped up. With Marquette coming to town Sunday, the Bulldogs will hope Geno can once again help out in a similar manner.
“I feel like I have confidence from 3 right now,” Geno said. “I have to keep shooting, get better and get ready for Sunday.”
Comments