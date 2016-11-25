Maten leads Georgia over Gardner-Webb

Yante Maten delivered for Georgia on Friday night in an outing that could set the Bulldogs up for a nice stretch of games.
Maten led all players with 16 points and nine rebounds in Georgia’s 77-59 victory over Gardner-Webb. Maten finished the night with 7-of-10 shooting from the field and narrowly missed posting a double-double.
Georgia (4-2) rode a strong finish to the first half into a commanding performance in the final 20 minutes. Guided by Maten and J.J. Frazier, who posted 10 points, Georgia built on its three-point halftime lead and stretched it to double digits with 13 minutes to go.
It was a change of pace for Georgia after a tight opening 20 minutes of play.
Georgia failed to maintain separation from Gardner-Webb (2-4) in the first half, partly due to the Bulldogs’ consistent rotation of players. After the two teams traded the lead 13 times in the first 18 minutes, Pape Diatta helped make it 14. Diatta pulled in an offensive rebound and quickly dished it out to J.J. Frazier, whose 3-pointer put Georgia up 34-32.
Georgia ended the first half on a 9-5 scoring run to hold a 40-37 lead at halftime.
One of the Bulldogs’ glaring issues was rebounding. The Runnin’ Bulldogs outplayed them on the boards in the first half, ending the opening 20 minutes with a 21-17 advantage. Despite the victory, Georgia still lost the rebound battle 39-38.
The win for Georgia comes on the heels of a 65-54 loss to Kansas on Tuesday and was the first of five straight home games for the Bulldogs.
Three who mattered
Maten: Maten turned in another team-leading performance for a Bulldogs team that needed a stable player in order to avoid the threat of an upset. The team’s hot stretch to start the second half allowed him to sit for the majority of the half, as he ended the night with 24 minutes.
Frazier: Frazier’s lone 3-pointer of the game helped Georgia gain a lead it never surrendered, but that’s not all he gave Georgia on Friday. He managed a game-high six assists in the effort and was an important part in the Bulldogs’ second-half run that put the game out of reach.
Diatta: Diatta played meaningful minutes in the victory and ended the game with a season-high nine points. The effort could prove to be something the Southern Idaho transfer builds on going forward.
Turning point
Diatta’s big day included a play that gave Georgia some breathing room before halftime. With his teama trailing 32-31, Diatta grabbed a missed shot and fired it to Frazier, who delivered a 3-pointer. Georgia did not relinquish the lead from that point forward.
Observations
Off the bench: The Bulldogs were able to get several different players involved despite the close nature of the first half. When it was all said and done, 11 Georgia players were on the court for at least 11 minutes. The bench combined for 35 of Georgia’s 77 points in the win.
Turning turnovers into points: Georgia capitalized on Gardner-Webb’s mistakes again and again, which wound up propelling the Bulldogs’ strong second-half efforts. Georgia piled up 28 points off the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 19 turnovers in the victory.
Missing the mark behind the arc: Aftter a woeful 3-of-18 performance on 3-pointers against Kansas, Georgia still had issues with the shots by going 4-of-13 in Friday’s win. It wound up not hurting the Bulldogs, as Gardner-Webb ended the night with a woeful 2-of-14 tally.
Worth mentioning
Edwards delivers: Diatta wasn’t the only bench player to make a contribution in the victory. Edwards did his part for the Bulldogs, scoring 10 points along with pulling down five rebounds.
Ahead at the half: Georgia’s ability to close out the half with the lead added to the story of its young season. When the Bulldogs go into the locker room ahead, the team is 3-0 this season; the team is 1-2 when trailing at the half with the lone win coming against George Washington.
They said it
Fox on the win: “We were really kind of concerned about this game. We just looked today at our shoot around like a real tired group. We played a little bit of a step behind in the first half and fouled a lot. We corrected that in the second half. We didn’t rebound that well tonight, but we had a deep enough team that we were able to still able to find a way to win.”
Maten on his performance: “It was a pretty solid performance. I think I did pretty good on defense and offense. It was pretty solid.”
Maten on Diatta’s play: “He was reading really well when we were on offense. He was making the right moves and the right moves. Sometimes he gets a little ahead of himself and that will sometimes hurt him, He was calm and collective and made the right decision for the most part in the game.”
Diatta on his assist to Frazier: “It was just hustle plays. I felt like we were back and forth. I dished it out and it was there.”
What’s next?
Friday’s victory was the first of five consecutive home games for the Bulldogs. Georgia gets a four-day break before it hosts the Morehouse Tigers on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
