Mother's courage motivates Georgia's Tyree Crump

He does it for her.
On the inside of Tyree Crump’s right forearm is a big tattoo that reads Shantell, the name of the Georgia freshman guard’s mother. When Crump, an only child, was 15 years old, he knew it was time to grow up and be the man of the house. After all, the household only contained the two of them.
And at that age, Shantell Crump was a couple of years into fighting Lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks healthy cells and tissue. It was a tough time for the two, which forged even greater strength in the young basketball talent to improve his basketball prowess in her name.
“I just go as hard as I can every time I step on the court,” Crump said. “I do it for her.”
Crump plays for his mother but never knew his father. His father, Tyree Wilburn, was shot and killed before Crump was born. Crump knows the circumstances of his father’s death but didn’t want to talk about it.
Having been through hardship and pain, it’s clear to see the driving force behind the true freshman, who very well could be asked to play plenty of meaningful minutes for the Bulldogs this upcoming season.
Crump can shoot the ball lights out. He said he never gets nervous. In Spain, he shot at least 20 3-pointers, according to head coach Mark Fox, and made a bunch of them.
“Tyree is a microwave,” junior forward Juwan Parker said. “He sees one go in and you never know, he might hit the next eight, nine, 10. You’re just cheering the whole way.”
Crump, who averaged 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game over four years in high school, isn’t sure what his role on Georgia's offense will be just yet. There is a void for a second go-to 3-point shooter on the wing now that Kenny Gaines has graduated. But he’s got to learn the intricacies of defense at the college level, since he won’t be able to skate by now that everyone he faces will be a really good basketball player.
He was told as much by former Lady Dogs head coach Andy Landers, who made the trip with the men’s team to Spain for its exhibition series. While Landers complimented Crump on his shooting, he said he needed to become a complete player by improving on the other end.
“In high school you didn’t really have to play defense,” Crump said. “At the college level, (Landers said) you should work on your weakness. Defense is one of my weaknesses.”
But Crump sure can fill the hoop up. And he’s got a quick trigger when given an open look.
Sophomore forward E’Torrion Wilridge said Crump is already Georgia’s second-best 3-point shooter behind point guard J.J. Frazier.
“He’ll be a lethal weapon for us,” Wilridge said.
Crump has the ability to provide Georgia with some quality perimeter shooting this year. And if he’s able to, it will be with his mother on his mind.
“I know my mom wants me to do the right thing,” Crump said. “Anything I can do to make her be stronger, I’ll do it. By going to school, playing basketball and staying on top of everything, that makes her stronger and it makes me stronger as a person.”
