UGA men's tennis coach's son arrested following campus police investigation

Georgia men's tennis player Alex Diaz was arrested Thursday afternoon on a felony charge of selling a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
This arrest is in conjunction with a UGA police department investigation into a prescription drug theft that occurred at the campus tennis facility in May. That investigation concluded earlier in the week. Diaz is the son of men's tennis head coach Manny Diaz.
The younger Diaz's bond was set at $6,000.
Alex Diaz's arrest comes only two days after former assistant coach Bo Hodge was arrested for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor theft by taking. His bond also totaled $6,000.
Warrants were issued for both Diaz and Hodge earlier in the week. Hodge's possession charge was considered to be of the "purchasing" variety, whereas Diaz was accused of selling controlled substances.
In June, it was revealed Hodge, a former Georgia player, would not be brought back to help coach the men's tennis program. Jamie Hunt, also a former Georgia player, has since been hired to replace him.
Women's tennis assistant Drake Bernstein was involved in the initial investigation, which was launched shortly before the NCAA men's and women's tennis tournaments. Bernstein was not been arrested and was not included in the arrest warrants following the investigation.
It is unknown what Alex Diaz's standing is with the tennis program at this time.
