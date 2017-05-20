Georgia outlasts rain and UCLA to advance to semifinals

It was the longest of days at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
Seven hours and 40 minutes transpired before No. 13 seed Georgia emerged victorious in a 4-2 win over No. 5 seed UCLA in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships. Two hours into Saturday’s match, which began at 4 p.m., the Bulldogs (22-7) and Bruins (22-6) were forced to halt play due to heavy rain coming through the Athens area.
With it being an outdoor tournament, Georgia’s event management, sports information, promotions and facilities teams helped squeegee the rain water off of the courts. It took roughly over a two-and-a-half-hour span to get this done once the rain subsided.
The teams hopped back on the courts after a five-hour delay at 11 p.m. with Georgia trailing 1-0. Georgia then picked up its four points within an hour. The clinching match came fittingly on Georgia’s famed Court 4 as Jan Zielinski secured the match with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Maxime Cressy.
Six minutes into the re-start, Georgia got on the board with a Wayne Montgomery win on Court 2. Montgomery held a 30-love lead while leading 5-4 in the second set. Able to finish the game off, Montgomery recorded a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Evan Zhu.
Eight minutes later, Georgia’s Walker Duncan enthusiastically celebrated a victory on Court 5. Duncan outlasted Austin Rapp 6-3, 7-6 (1) to give the Bulldogs their second point.
After a tough first set in the daylight, Georgia’s Robert Loeb cruised to a victory in his second set against Joseph DiGiulio. Loeb claimed a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win to give Georgia its third point of the dual match.
UCLA’s lone singles victory came on Court 1, with Martin Redlicki defeating Nathan Ponwith 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
In total, Georgia’s victory was finished 40 minutes once the five-hour weather delay ended.
Georgia was unable to capture the doubles point for the second consecutive tournament match. UCLA’s Ben Goldberg and Cressy squeaked past Montgomery and Duncan 6-4 on Court 3 to clinch the first point of the dual match. The Bruins also got a win on Court 2 om Rapp and DiGiulio, who edged Reinberg and Ponwith 6-3.
Georgia’s top-ranked tandem of Zielinski and Loeb played a tight match between UCLA’s third-ranked duo of Redlicki and Zhu. The deciding point game in the eighth game, with it deadlocked at 40-40. The Bruins elected to serve to Zielinski, who hit a crushing return of serve to win the game and secure the break. Up 5-3, Loeb closed the set out on his serve.
