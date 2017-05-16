Georgia associate head coach Bo Hodge and head coach Manuel Diaz.
May 16, 2017 9:45 AM

Prescription drug theft reported prior to tennis coaches’ suspensions

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

Athens

Georgia men’s tennis head coach Manny Diaz reported a prescription drug theft took place at the program’s tennis complex less than a week before two coaches were suspended.

Men’s assistant coach Bo Hodge and women’s assistant coach Drake Bernstein were suspended from their respective programs over the weekend. When The Telegraph requested any incident reports filed to campus police on either Hodge or Bernstein, it was stated that a related report had been filed.

That report was returned Tuesday morning, although no names outside of Diaz’s was mentioned in it. No arrests have been made.

In it, Diaz was listed as the reporting party who told the UGA Police Department that a “possible theft and mishandling of prescription medication involving a number of individuals within the tennis program.”

The two types of incidents listed were theft by taking of one cent to $1,500, and possession of drugs in the Schedule I and II categories.

No other information was provided in the police report.

Both the Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams are set to begin the NCAA Championships round of 16 this week in Athens. The men’s team (20-7), seeded 13th, won its first two matches this past weekend against Florida A&M and South Florida. The women’s team (19-5), seeded fifth, defeated South Carolina State and N.C. State to advance to the round of 16.

The men are scheduled to take on fourth-seeded USC Thursday at 4 p.m. and the women will face 12th-seeded Pepperdine Friday at 4 p.m.

