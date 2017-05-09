Georgia brings back Kupets Carter to lead gymnastics program

She’s back.
Courtney Kupets Carter has been named the head coach for the Georgia gymnastics program. Kupets Carter is regarded as the greatest gymnast in Georgia history after a collegiate career that included nine individual championships. Kupets Carter was a part of four consecutive team national championships from 2006-09, which were also the final four years of former head coach Suzanne Yoculan’s time with the program.
While Kupets Carter brings a plethora of elite experience, this will be her first collegiate head coaching job. After her competing career ended, Kupets Carter did serve as a student assistant under former head coach Jay Clark. More recently, Kupets Carter has worked as a part-time coach at Oconee Gymnastics and as an analyst for the SEC Network.
During her time at Georgia, Kupets Carter recorded eight perfect 10s and won the Honda-Broderick Award twice (2007 and 2009).
Kupets Carter’s nine individual championships are an NCAA record. An Achilles injury during Kupets Carter’s junior season prevented her from claiming even more individual titles.
Kupets Carter is also the only female gymnast to win the all-around along with every individual event.
Prior to her collegiate career, Kupets Carter competed in the 2004 Summer Olympics for the United States. She helped the U.S. win a silver medal while winning an individual bronze medal in the uneven bars.
In April, a video published on the NCAA’s website recognized Kupets Carter as the greatest collegiate gymnast of all time.
Kupets Carter replaces Danna Durante, who was fired after five seasons leading the Gym Dogs.
