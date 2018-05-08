Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen (58) during the Georgia Bulldogs' football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Athens, Georgia.
Bulldogs Beat

Coverage of University of Georgia football and other Bulldogs sports

This former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman transfers to this FCS school

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

May 08, 2018 11:16 AM

Two weeks after Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen announced his intentions to transfer, the rising junior has found a new home.

Allen announced on Twitter he is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana. The move to the FCS program in Hammond, Louisiana, gives the 6-4, 295-pound Allen the chance to play immediately.

Pat Allen Tweet.png
Former Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen announces his plans to transfer to Southeastern Louisiana
Screenshot @apatrickallen14

Allen played in eight games over the span of three years with the Bulldogs. He played in six games in 2017, making one start in Georgia’s season opener against Appalachian State. He did not play again after the Bulldogs’ victory over Kentucky on Nov. 18.

A native of Reisterstown, Maryland, Allen joined Georgia as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2015.

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.