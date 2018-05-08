This former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman transfers to this FCS school

Two weeks after Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen announced his intentions to transfer, the rising junior has found a new home.
Allen announced on Twitter he is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana. The move to the FCS program in Hammond, Louisiana, gives the 6-4, 295-pound Allen the chance to play immediately.
Allen played in eight games over the span of three years with the Bulldogs. He played in six games in 2017, making one start in Georgia’s season opener against Appalachian State. He did not play again after the Bulldogs’ victory over Kentucky on Nov. 18.
A native of Reisterstown, Maryland, Allen joined Georgia as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2015.
