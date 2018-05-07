Georgia adds graduate transfer to competition at punter

Murray State punter Landon Stratton announced on Sunday he will be a graduate transfer at Georgia. Stratton joins the Bulldogs with one year of eligibility left.
“After a long past few months, I’ve never been more excited to announce that I will be continuing my football and academic career at the University of Georgia,” Stratton wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for everyone who stuck with me during the process, and a bigger thank you to those that left. I’m so thankful for all the love from my family, friends and coaches during this time.”
It is unclear whether or not Stratton will be a walk-on with the Bulldogs.
Stratton averaged 40.4 yards per punt for the Racers last season, good enough for third in the Ohio Valley Conference. He started at punter the past three seasons for Murray State and averaged 41.2 yards per punt during that time.
Stratton becomes gives Georgia its fifth option at punter going into the 2018 season.
Marshall Long, who missed the 2017 season due to a knee injury from the previous year, will face off with freshman Jake Camarda, who averaged 46.2 yards per punt at Norcross High School last season. Walk-on punters Bill Rubright and Michael D'Angola may also factor into the mix this fall.
