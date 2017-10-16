‘We’re going to see Todd Gurley play!’ mom says. Young fan bursts into tears

Tara Sumner reached into the back seat of her car and handed a lanyard with a ticket on it to her 7-year-old son, Griff.
“Here is your ticket to the food show,” she said. “Make sure you put it around your neck.”
Griff looked at it. It didn’t look like a ticket to a food show. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was pictured on it.
“What do you think if we go watch Todd Gurley play today?” his mom asked, explaining Gurley’s team, the Los Angeles Rams were playing the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. “We’re going to see Todd Gurley play!”
Griff covered his face and started crying tears of happiness.
His reaction warmed the Internet’s heart after Aunt Kathryn Langley posted the video on Twitter. She wrote that Griff has been a Gurley fan “since day one!”
Gurley, a former Georgia runningback, joined the Rams in 2015.
