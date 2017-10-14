Recap: Mizzou faces Georgia at home in Athens

More Videos 0:37 Georgia fans light up Sanford Stadium vs. Missouri Pause 1:33 Buehler enjoys win and postgame news conference 1:29 Macon woman celebrates 101st birthday 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:19 UGA Homecoming a year in the making 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:34 Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sanford Stadium aglow as UGA fans light the night A new Sanford Stadium tradition at UGA football games involves fans holding up cellphone flashlights at the start of the fourth quarter. These images were recorded Sept. 23, 2017, during Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State. A new Sanford Stadium tradition at UGA football games involves fans holding up cellphone flashlights at the start of the fourth quarter. These images were recorded Sept. 23, 2017, during Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

