Sanford Stadium aglow as UGA fans light the night A new Sanford Stadium tradition at UGA football games involves fans holding up cellphone flashlights at the start of the fourth quarter. These images were recorded Sept. 23, 2017, during Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State. A new Sanford Stadium tradition at UGA football games involves fans holding up cellphone flashlights at the start of the fourth quarter. These images were recorded Sept. 23, 2017, during Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

