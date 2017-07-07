Georgia basketball head coach Mark Fox will take part in the Dawg Days events in Columbus and Valdosta in August.
July 07, 2017 3:05 PM

Columbus, Valdosta to host events sponsored by Georgia Bulldog Club

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Georgia Bulldog Club will be taking selected head coaches on the road in August as part of the “Dawg Days.”

The events will be held Aug. 9 in Valdosta and Aug. 10 in Columbus. They will be open to the public and allow current Bulldog Club members the chance to interact with head coach and reach out to fans who are not involved with Georgia athletics.

The Valdosta event will be held at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center and will include men’s basketball head coach Mark Fox, gymnastics head coach Courtney Kupets Carter, baseball head coach Scott Stricklin and Mike Cavan, a special assistant to football head coach Kirby Smart.

The Columbus event will be held at the Convention and Trade Center and will include women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor, men’s golf head coach Chris Haack, Fox and Cavan.

