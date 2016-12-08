Georgia commit Devonte Wyatt ‘50-50’ between Bulldogs, Gamecocks

Defensive end Devonte Wyatt of Decatur, Ga., said he remains committed to Georgia but called his situation 50-50 with Georgia and South Carolina plus the others he's considering, Florida and Alabama.
But South Carolina, he said, is the stronger contender with the Bulldogs. Coaches from USC, Georgia and Florida have been in to see him this month. The only official visit he has set is with Georgia for Jan. 14. USC's visit could come the following week. He's also planning to visit Florida.
Wyatt once was a Gamecocks commitment.
Notes:
▪ Pendleton defensive end Brad Johnson has finalized visits: Virginia Tech on Thursday, South Carolina on Jan. 13 and Tennessee on Jan. 20.
▪ USC remains in touch with offensive lineman Austin Pyne of Ashburnham, Mass. His father said they have been in contact with Shawn Elliott and hope to get down in January on an official visit.
▪ Defensive lineman Tyrone Truesdell of Augusta has had coaches from Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Ole Miss come by his school. He last talked with USC recruiter Lancer Thompson during the Thanksgiving break. He has scheduled official visits in January with Louisville, Florida and Ole Miss. He had planned to go to Kentucky this weekend but that visit has been scratched.
▪ Tennessee coach Butch Jones and some assistants had an in home visit Wednesday night with defensive back Yusuf Corker of Stockbridge, Ga., also a USC target.
▪ 2018 Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall was offered Wednesday by Colorado State.
