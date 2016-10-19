Special teams high on Georgia’s to-do list

Georgia’s loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday exemplified just how critical mistakes on special teams can be to any team. As a result, the Bulldogs have had eliminating those errors on their minds this week.
“I think when you look at things, obviously the biggest glaring thing to me is the special teams,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “We try to put that to be the emphasis because it’s a change in possession. That’s the biggest, when you talk about self evaluation, it’s what can we do better in the kicking game to improve our situation.”
Smart pointed out avoidable miscues from the 17-16 loss to the Commodores, and the list wasn’t exactly a short one.
There was the opening kickoff from the Bulldogs, which featured Vanderbilt’s Darius Sims breaking off a 95-yard return that set up the Commodores for an easy touchdown.
There were several punts to Georgia that were misjudged by the returners and not initially caught, which buried the Bulldogs deeper in their own territory. There was a kick return in the third quarter by Reggie Davis, who caught the ball dangerously close to the sideline and promptly stepped out of bounds at the Georgia 3-yard line.
And to top it all off, linebacker Lorenzo Carter and running back Brendan Douglas nearly blocked a punt by Sam Loy in the second quarter only to have Loy recover and send off a 50-yard punt.
“There’s a score every hundred yards,” Smart said. “A lot of those things affected the outcome of that game. To say that it’s doom and gloom and everything’s bad over three or four situations that happened, that’s not what I’m going to do as a coach. I’m going to coach what we got to improve on and focus on that.”
Those errors against Vanderbilt have only added to what has been a tumultuous seven-game stretch for the Bulldogs’ special teams. From poor blocking on returns to inaccurate punts and field goals to weak kickoffs, the team has had enough mistakes to draw red flags for those involved.
While the field-goal kicking drama might have subsided with Rodrigo Blankenship’s 3-for-3 performance against Vanderbilt, there remains several aspects of special teams in need of improvement.
Smart has taken the stance that starters on both sides of the ball should be utilized in special teams, which makes the errors a little harder to comprehend. Reggie Carter, who has started five games at linebacker, offered that everyone should be involved in the special teams unit.
For Carter, the issues reflect a lack of execution for the players involved.
“That’s something we can control as a team,” Carter said. “We can go out there and play and buy into our coaching staff’s philosophy. As a player, I’m just going to go out there and give 100 percent, 110 percent. That’s all we can do as players.”
Quincy Mauger, who started at safety for Georgia against Mississippi, has been everywhere for the Bulldogs as far as special teams is concerned. He’s spent most of his time lately handling kickoff and punt coverages, although he said he remains an option when it comes to setting up kickoff and punt returns. Mauger pointed at the players needing to know their keys and assignments better due to the effort already being at an adequate level.
As far as the poor kickoff coverage is concerned, Mauger complimented the opponent as much as he blamed himself and his teammates for missed opportunities.
“People are just letting it all loose, and the next thing you know, things pop up at the back,” Mauger said. “They’re on scholarship, just like we are. At the end of the day, we’ve got to make more plays than they do.”
Comments