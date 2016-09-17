Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Missouri

1:08 Smart evaluates Jacob Eason's first start, explains QB rationale Pause

21:17 Kirby Smart recaps Nicholls State, looks ahead to Missouri

1:07 Offensive line "needs to get better"

0:59 Kirby Smart says they will pick the quarterback that gives them "the best chance to be successful"

1:42 Isaiah McKenzie saw grass and knew he had to score in the third quarter

1:45 Lorenzo Carter excited about first collegiate touchdown

2:03 Nick Chubb: "Those guys played harder than us"

1:32 Kirby Smart "very disappointed" in Saturday's performance

10:59 Kirby Smart on Nicholls State, special teams

2:11 Lorenzo Carter discusses defensive improvements