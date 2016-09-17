Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Missouri

Here are five notes and thoughts at the half, with Georgia leading Missouri 21-20.
Eason shines in first half of road debut
In his first true road start, freshman quarterback Jacob Eason proved why he's already starting for Georgia.
While the offense sputtered on the first drive, Eason helped lead Georgia to two consecutive scoring drives, the first coming with the Bulldogs trailing 10-0.
He showed command in the pocket, stayed patient and only forced one throw -- an incompletion around the nine-minute mark of the second quarter that tipped into the air and was in danger of being intercepted.
Eason didn't come away with any faults, however.
The freshman from Lake Stevens, Washington had a wide-open Reggie Davis behind the Missouri secondary for what should have been a touchdown. But Eason threw the ball to late and without enough on it, forcing Davis to have to come back to the ball and make a play, which he was unable to do.
Those kind of moments are going to happen with a true freshman quarterback. But at the end of the half, Eason completed 18 of his 28 passing attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Third down machine
Eason did a number against Missouri on third down. Eason ended the first half (6-of-9) throwing on third down. Eason did a great job with his decision-making on each throw and showed poise beyond his years.
Georgia's first scoring drive saw Eason convert four third-down throws. And it came at a needed time as the Bulldogs gave up two scores and fell behind 10-0.
But Eason's ability to pick up those conversions was something rarely seen a year ago. It served as a major step in Eason's young development and will only entrust the coaching staff to put more on his plate.
Eason was able to bail other facets of Georgia's offense out with his third-down success. Namely...
Run game struggles
For the second consecutive week, the Bulldogs showed an inability to run the ball for big gains.
Nick Chubb picked up 34 yards on 12 carries and couldn't find holes to run through. Sony Michel didn't have any success either as he got only 9 yards on three carries.
The Bulldogs were whipped up front at the line of scrimmage, with Georgia abandoning the run game in the second quarter at times.
Pass blocking, on the other hand, was fine, as Eason had a lot of time to pick apart the Missouri secondary.
That could be something to look for moving forward. With the run game struggling, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney could adjust and pass first to open up the ground game.
Secondary eaten alive
Missouri didn't have the ball for long. But when it did, it showed flashes of being an explosive offense in the passing game.
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock was slinging the ball all over the field and appeared to be picking on both Juwuan Briscoe and Maurice Smith. Briscoe gave up a big completion down the field in the first quarter to J'Mon Moore and Smith let Chris Black slip past him for a 33-yard catch in the second quarter. And there were a lot of other easy completions downfield Missouri was able to hit.
Malkom Parrish rarely saw the ball thrown his way, indicating Missouri had intentions of testing the other corners in this game from the start.
Lock finished the first half 19-of-29 throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, you read that correctly. Lock threw for 322 yards in the first half against Georgia.
Lock's first score, a 15-yard throw to tight end Jason Reese, was Missouri's first touchdown against Georgia since the 2013 season.
Pass rush unable to get to Lock
Georgia knew it needed to get a pass rush on Lock but was unable to do so.
The Bulldogs failed to record a sack in the first half and oftentimes were settling for trying to bat Lock's passes down. Missouri's offense was able to protect Lock well on his downfield throws and Lock helped himself out a lot by getting the ball out quick.
D'Andre Walker had at least one nice pressure, and Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter were playing with a lot of effort. But they could never get to him.
Again, a lot of that had to do with the secondary's issues in covering Missouri's receivers. A lot of wideouts ran free, which made decision-making very easy for Lock.
