Jonas Hayes begins new tenure by taking assistant’s role at Xavier

Jonas Hayes’ tenure at Georgia has come to an end.
The former basketball assistant coach under Mark Fox has accepted the same role at Xavier, said a Musketeers’ team representative confirming a number of reports to The Telegraph on Monday. Hayes was a well-liked coach by the Georgia fan base, current players, recruits and even newly named head coach Tom Crean.
“In the few short weeks that I’ve come to know Jonas and to work alongside of him I became a big fan,” Crean said in a statement released by Georgia. “We would have loved for him to stay, but we totally understand his desire to start a new chapter in his career at Xavier. Jonas leaves with our respect and thanks for all that he has done for UGA. He’s got an excellent future, and he will always be a part of this university and basketball family.”
Crean indicated on a national radio show that there was a “lucrative” deal offered to Hayes while his search for an assistant coach was underway. Shortly thereafter, reports began to surface that Hayes was looking elsewhere – Florida and Georgia Tech, two of the Bulldogs’ rivals, were mentioned.
But Hayes has opted to continue his career elsewhere, leaving his alma mater to join another newly constructed coaching staff at Xavier. Travis Steele was named the program’s head coach after being an assistant from 2008-18. Steele replaces Chris Mack, who took a head coaching job at Louisville after nine seasons and a 215-97 record at Xavier.
Hayes’ status was a big factor in the recruitment of top Georgia prospects. The Bulldogs have two 2018 signees in Amanze Ngumezi and Jojo Toppin, but also in pursuit of the talents of Ashton Hagans (a 2019 prospect who could reclassify) and Tye Fagan.
Fagan, an Upson-Lee product, was recently released from his letter-of-intent at Middle Tennessee State and is taking a second look at Georgia, Mississippi and other programs. Fagan said Georgia would only be in contention with Hayes on staff, but has altered his course after meeting with Crean.
Georgia, while waiting, made its first assistant coaching hire in former South Florida assistant Chad Dollar. Dollar had ties to the Atlanta area as he coached at Georgia Tech from 2011-16 and his father, Don, was a high school coach at nearby Fredrick Douglas. Dollar also had stints within the SEC, at Auburn and LSU.
Comments