Live: UGA hosts the Tennessee Volunteers

2:03 Aaron Davis talks improvements Georgia's defense needs to make Pause

1:07 Kirby Smart on his team moving on follow Georgia's loss

1:03 Kirby Smart calls Georgia's loss to Ole Miss a 'very disappointing performance'

1:30 Sony Michel discusses Georgia's loss to Ole Miss

1:24 Lorenzo Carter on Georgia's loss to Ole Miss

2:21 Sony Michel discusses recovery from arm injury

2:25 Chuks Amaechi on defending the spread

0:38 Kirby Smart discusses media interview policy in regards to offensive line, quartebacks

0:49 Kirby Smart asks if UGA can play in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game every year, turn it into a home game

20:34 Kirby Smart talks Ole Miss, kicking game