Alabama football underachieving? One SEC pundit thinks so

Losing the national championship to Clemson in dramatic fashion has hit the Alabama football program especially hard.
Head coach Nick Saban has been on edge this spring, bashing the media on several occasions.
Now, a longtime Alabama media figure is adding fuel to the fire, claiming that the Crimson Tide are falling short of Saban’s expectations.
According to a story posted by SEC Country, the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum claims Alabama has underachieved by winning “only” four national championships under Saban.
“But the usual feeling of celebration has been replaced by the thought that Alabama may have actually underachieved in winning only four of the last eight national titles,” Finebaum said in the SEC Country story. “Sounds crazy, but it’s the reality of expectations these days for the Crimson Tide.”
Saban has five national championships, counting one he won at LSU. Paul “Bear” Bryant, the Alabama coaching legend, won six.
How is this playing out in terms of spring game attendance?
According to SEC Country, Alabama leads the conference this season at 74,426, with Georgia in second at 66,133. No other team topped 50,000, with Arkansas the only team left to play.
