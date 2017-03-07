SEC

March 7, 2017 9:37 PM

Breaking down the SEC Tournament teams

Kentucky

Head coach: John Calipari.

Seed: 1.

Record: 26-5.

Opponent/time: Winner of Georgia/Tennessee, Friday at 1 p.m.

Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Georgia, won 90-81 (OT) and won 82-77; 1-1 vs. Tennessee, lost 82-80 and won 83-58.

Players to watch: Malik Monk, De'Aaron Fox.

Tournament championships/most recent: 30, 2016.

Florida

Head coach: Mike White.

Seed: 2.

Record: 24-7.

Opponent/time: Winner of Vanderbilt/Texas A&M, Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Vanderbilt, lost 68-66 and lost 73-71; 1-0 vs. Texas A&M won 71-62.

Players to watch: KeVaughn Allen, Kasey Hill.

Tournament championships/most recent: 4, 2014.

Arkansas

Head coach: Mike Anderson.

Seed: 3.

Record: 23-8.

Opponent/time: Winner of Mississippi vs. Auburn/Missouri, Friday at 7 p.m.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Mississippi, won 98-80; 1-0 vs. Auburn, won 79-68; 1-1 vs. Missouri, won 92-73 and lost 83-78.

Players to watch: Moses Kingsley, Dusty Hannahs.

Tournament championships/most recent: 1, 2000.

South Carolina

Head coach: Frank Martin.

Seed: 4.

Record: 22-9.

Opponent/time: Winner of Alabama vs. Mississippi State vs. LSU, Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Alabama, lost 90-86 (4OT); 2-0 vs. Mississippi State, won 77-73 and won 63-57; 1-0 vs. LSU, won 88-63.

Players to watch: Sindarius Thornwell, PJ Dozier.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

Alabama

Head coach: Avery Johnson.

Seed: 5.

Record: 17-13.

Opponent/time: Winner of Mississippi State/LSU. Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Mississippi State, won 68-58 and won 71-62; 2-0 vs. LSU, won 81-66 and won 90-72.

Players to watch: Braxton Key, Dazon Ingram.

Tournament championships/most recent: 6, 1991.

Mississippi

Head coach: Andy Kennedy.

Seed: 6.

Record: 19-12.

Opponent/time: Winner of Auburn/Missouri. Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Auburn, won 88-85 and won 90-84; 2-0 vs. Missouri, won 75-71 and won 80-77.

Players to watch: Sebastian Saiz, Deandre Burnett.

Tournament championships/most recent: 2, 2013.

Vanderbilt

Head coach: Bryce Drew.

Seed: 7.

Record: 17-14.

Opponent/time: Texas A&M/7 p.m., Thursday.

Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Texas A&M, won 68-54 and won 72-67.

Players to watch: Luke Kornet, Michael Fisher-Davis.

Tournament championships/most recent: 2, 2012.

Georgia

Head coach: Mark Fox.

Seed: 8.

Record: 18-13.

Opponent/time: Tennessee/1 p.m., Thursday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Tennessee, won 76-75.

Players to watch: J.J. Frazier, Derek Ogbeide.

Tournament championships/most recent: 2. 2008.

Tennessee

Head coach: Rick Barnes.

Seed: 9.

Record: 16-15.

Opponent/time: Georgia/1 p.m., Thursday.

Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Georgia, lost 76-75.

Players to watch: Robert Hubbs III, Grant Williams.

Tournament championships/most recent: 4, 1979.

Texas A&M

Head coach: Billy Kennedy.

Seed: 10.

Record: 16-14.

Opponent/time: Vanderbilt/7 p.m., Thursday.

Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Texas A&M, lost 68-54 and won 72-67.

Players to watch: Tyler Davis, Robert Williams.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

Auburn

Head coach: Bruce Pearl.

Seed: 11.

Record: 18-13.

Opponent/time: Missouri/9:25 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Missouri, won 77-72 and won 89-78.

Players to watch: T.J. Duncan's, Danjel Purifoy.

Tournament championships/most recent: 1, 1985.

Mississippi State

Head coach: Ben Howland.

Seed: 12.

Record: 15-15.

Opponent/time: LSU/7 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. LSU, won 95-78 and won 88-76.

Players to watch: Quinndary Weatherspoon, I.J. Ready.

Tournament championships/most recent: 3, 2009.

LSU

Head coach: Johnny Jones.

Seed: 13.

Record: 10-20.

Opponent/time: Mississippi State/7 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Mississippi State, lost 95-78 and lost 88-76.

Players to watch: Antonio Blakeney, Skylar Mays.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

Missouri

Head coach: Kim Anderson.

Seed: 14.

Record: 7-23.

Opponent/time: Auburn/9:25 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Auburn, lost 77-72 and 89-78.

Players to watch: Terrence Phillips, Jordan Geist.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

SEC

