Breaking down the SEC Tournament teams

Kentucky
Head coach: John Calipari.
Seed: 1.
Record: 26-5.
Opponent/time: Winner of Georgia/Tennessee, Friday at 1 p.m.
Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Georgia, won 90-81 (OT) and won 82-77; 1-1 vs. Tennessee, lost 82-80 and won 83-58.
Players to watch: Malik Monk, De'Aaron Fox.
Tournament championships/most recent: 30, 2016.
Florida
Head coach: Mike White.
Seed: 2.
Record: 24-7.
Opponent/time: Winner of Vanderbilt/Texas A&M, Friday at 9:30 p.m.
Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Vanderbilt, lost 68-66 and lost 73-71; 1-0 vs. Texas A&M won 71-62.
Players to watch: KeVaughn Allen, Kasey Hill.
Tournament championships/most recent: 4, 2014.
Arkansas
Head coach: Mike Anderson.
Seed: 3.
Record: 23-8.
Opponent/time: Winner of Mississippi vs. Auburn/Missouri, Friday at 7 p.m.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Mississippi, won 98-80; 1-0 vs. Auburn, won 79-68; 1-1 vs. Missouri, won 92-73 and lost 83-78.
Players to watch: Moses Kingsley, Dusty Hannahs.
Tournament championships/most recent: 1, 2000.
South Carolina
Head coach: Frank Martin.
Seed: 4.
Record: 22-9.
Opponent/time: Winner of Alabama vs. Mississippi State vs. LSU, Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Alabama, lost 90-86 (4OT); 2-0 vs. Mississippi State, won 77-73 and won 63-57; 1-0 vs. LSU, won 88-63.
Players to watch: Sindarius Thornwell, PJ Dozier.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
Alabama
Head coach: Avery Johnson.
Seed: 5.
Record: 17-13.
Opponent/time: Winner of Mississippi State/LSU. Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Mississippi State, won 68-58 and won 71-62; 2-0 vs. LSU, won 81-66 and won 90-72.
Players to watch: Braxton Key, Dazon Ingram.
Tournament championships/most recent: 6, 1991.
Mississippi
Head coach: Andy Kennedy.
Seed: 6.
Record: 19-12.
Opponent/time: Winner of Auburn/Missouri. Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Auburn, won 88-85 and won 90-84; 2-0 vs. Missouri, won 75-71 and won 80-77.
Players to watch: Sebastian Saiz, Deandre Burnett.
Tournament championships/most recent: 2, 2013.
Vanderbilt
Head coach: Bryce Drew.
Seed: 7.
Record: 17-14.
Opponent/time: Texas A&M/7 p.m., Thursday.
Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Texas A&M, won 68-54 and won 72-67.
Players to watch: Luke Kornet, Michael Fisher-Davis.
Tournament championships/most recent: 2, 2012.
Georgia
Head coach: Mark Fox.
Seed: 8.
Record: 18-13.
Opponent/time: Tennessee/1 p.m., Thursday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Tennessee, won 76-75.
Players to watch: J.J. Frazier, Derek Ogbeide.
Tournament championships/most recent: 2. 2008.
Tennessee
Head coach: Rick Barnes.
Seed: 9.
Record: 16-15.
Opponent/time: Georgia/1 p.m., Thursday.
Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Georgia, lost 76-75.
Players to watch: Robert Hubbs III, Grant Williams.
Tournament championships/most recent: 4, 1979.
Texas A&M
Head coach: Billy Kennedy.
Seed: 10.
Record: 16-14.
Opponent/time: Vanderbilt/7 p.m., Thursday.
Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Texas A&M, lost 68-54 and won 72-67.
Players to watch: Tyler Davis, Robert Williams.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
Auburn
Head coach: Bruce Pearl.
Seed: 11.
Record: 18-13.
Opponent/time: Missouri/9:25 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Missouri, won 77-72 and won 89-78.
Players to watch: T.J. Duncan's, Danjel Purifoy.
Tournament championships/most recent: 1, 1985.
Mississippi State
Head coach: Ben Howland.
Seed: 12.
Record: 15-15.
Opponent/time: LSU/7 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. LSU, won 95-78 and won 88-76.
Players to watch: Quinndary Weatherspoon, I.J. Ready.
Tournament championships/most recent: 3, 2009.
LSU
Head coach: Johnny Jones.
Seed: 13.
Record: 10-20.
Opponent/time: Mississippi State/7 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Mississippi State, lost 95-78 and lost 88-76.
Players to watch: Antonio Blakeney, Skylar Mays.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
Missouri
Head coach: Kim Anderson.
Seed: 14.
Record: 7-23.
Opponent/time: Auburn/9:25 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Auburn, lost 77-72 and 89-78.
Players to watch: Terrence Phillips, Jordan Geist.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
