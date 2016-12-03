Lane Kiffin on coaching future: 'I want to be wherever I am'

Confetti fell from the ceiling as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” blared through the Georgia Dome speakers. It was a familiar scene, one that’s happened all too often over the past decade.
Alabama was once again the SEC champion, having obliterated Florida 54-16. The Crimson Tide offense put in another stellar performance, pounding the Gators to the tune of 234 rushing yards and four scores.
Yet offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin has been subjected to reports that he’ll probably leave for another job – whether it’s the head coaching position at Houston or to be Ed Orgeron’s offensive coordinator at LSU.
Kiffin, in a dome still thumping from the Alabama fan base that refused to leave, said he’ll continue coaching Alabama through the College Football Playoff, with one tongue-in-cheek caveat.
“Yes, if they’ll have me,” Kiffin said.
But as it pertains to his future beyond the conclusion of this season could be decided soon. An SB Nation report earlier this week stated Kiffin would interview for the Houston head coaching job on Sunday, just a day after the SEC Championship.
Speaking to reporters Saturday evening after the win, Kiffin said he’ll probably spend Sunday “in a staff meeting,” in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Of course, that staff meeting Kiffin referred to could mean anything.
Alabama has long been known for its defense and powerful run game, which has long been a staple of head coach Nick Saban’s coaching philosophy. Under Kiffin over the past three years, Alabama has gone to the spread offense at times to suit its quarterback’s strengths.
Two years ago, Kiffin spread the offense out with Blake Sims at quarterback. This season, Jalen Hurts has thrived in the spread as arguably the nation’s best true freshman quarterback. As a result, Alabama has averaged 40.5 points per game, although defense and special teams have contributed to that total with 14 non-offensive touchdowns of their own throughout the year.
In all likelihood, Kiffin won’t be with Alabama next year. While he answered questions Saturday, he did state at one point how Saban said in a meeting that Saturday’s game was about the players, not the coaches.
Still, Kiffin brings a lot of attention given his history, which is why the questions were brought up.
After a successful run as a co-offensive coordinator at USC, he went through stops as a head coach with the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers and USC. His stint in Tennessee was accompanied with plenty of controversy and ended after he suddenly left to become USC’s head coach less than a month before National Signing Day in 2010.
But at USC, Kiffin was unable to sustain much success and was fired during his fourth season.
It looks as if Kiffin could be on the move once again. Asked where he’ll be next season, Kiffin wouldn’t say whether he’d be at Alabama or elsewhere.
“I want to be wherever I am,” he said. “I want to finish this year. Last year was awesome, winning a national championship. We have a lot of work to go do that again. To do that two years in a row, that would be really special.”
