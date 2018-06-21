A Fromm brother chooses to play football for in-state college program

Warner Robins quarterback Dylan Fromm will play college football close to home.
Fromm announced Thursday that he committed to play college football at Mercer. According to 247Sports.com, Fromm also held scholarship offers from South Alabama and Pennsylvania.
With Fromm, a rising senior, choosing Mercer, he and his two brothers all have colleges they are tied to. Fromm's older brother, Jake Fromm, is Georgia's starting quarterback. Tyler Fromm, Dylan's twin brother and a three-star tight end recruit, committed to Auburn on May 5.
Following Jake's graduation from Houston County in 2017, Dylan and Tyler transferred to Warner Robins. During his junior season at quarterback, Dylan completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,505 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Of that total, 529 yards and five touchdowns went to Tyler.
Dylan helped lead Warner Robins to the GHSA 5A State Championship game this past season. The Demons, however, fell short in a 38-0 loss to Rome.
After his upcoming final season at Warner Robins, Dylan will join a Mercer program that offers a balanced attack out of the shotgun. But the Bears also possess a lot of young depth at quarterback. Sophomore Kaelin Riley, the 2017 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, is the presumed starter at the position this season. Riley set freshman records in completions (171), passing attempts (288) and passing yards (2,030) Riley also set a school record with a 59.5 completion percentage.
Hoping to push Riley for the starting spot will be redshirt freshman Robert Riddle, who was considered a three-star prospect out of Chattanooga, Tennessee two years ago.
While there is some young talent on Mercer's roster, a similar situation didn't stop his older brother Jake from ultimately becoming Georgia's starter. While Jacob Eason began the 2017 season as Georgia's starting quarterback, Jake took over after a knee injury sidelined Eason. Jake's performance led Georgia's coaches to leave him in as the permanent starter.
Jake's freshman season ended with 2,615 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
