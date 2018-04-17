Mercer baseball player flourishing this season after being knocked unconscious and suffering a concussion. This is why.
Mercer right fielder Trey Truitt is batting over .400 this season after struggling last season from complications from a concussion. Truitt received vision therapy over the summer after a recommendation from his coach and a teammates mother.
Fifth-year seniors and 35-time starters John Russ and Kirby Southard explain how their relationship has grown as Mercer football has developed. The two could reach the 50-games-started mark if Mercer goes to the FCS national championship.