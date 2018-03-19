Mercer ends post-season with loss to North Texas

The Mercer Bears fell to North Texas 96-67 in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational Monday night in Denton, Texas.
The Bears shot just 36 percent from the floor, compared to 56 percent for North Texas, which also sank 12 three-point baskets, according to a press release from Mercer’s athletic department.
Senior Jordan Strawberry led the Bears with 25 points and Desmond Ringer turned in 16 points and 12 rebounds, as Mercer finished the season with a 19-15 record, according to the release.
Roosevelt Smart and Jorden Duffy were the high scorers for UNT with 31 points each. UNT moves on to the semifinal round of the CBI tournament Wednesday in Denton.
Comments