Mercer women fall just short to UGA in NCAA Tourney

ATHENS -- Mercer women’s basketball did something Saturday it hasn’t done since Nov. 24: lose.
The Bears (30-3, 14-0) fell to Georgia in Athens 68-63, snapping a 27-game winning streak. The Bulldogs were responsible for two of Mercer’s three losses this season.
The 13th-seeded Bears, which lost to Georgia by 18 at home in November, took the fouth-seeded Lady Bulldogs down to the wire in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
Georgia junior forward Caliya Robinson led the way with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Senior forward Mackenzie Engram also posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
“We knew Mercer was going to come out and give us our best shot,” Engram said. “When we played them earlier, we beat them on their home floor. They were out for blood and I think they played awesome. They’re a great team, and they gave us a run for our money. But we pulled it out, and we kept our composure and we pulled out the win, and I’m proud of our team.”
Neither team led by more than five points in the first half, as the squads traded baskets for much of the first quarter. Georgia utilized its height advantage to score 18 of its 34 first-half points in the paint.
Mercer did its damage from outside, scoring only seven of its 31 points in the paint.
And then the Bulldogs bit the Bears at the beginning of the second half, out-rebounding the undersized Mercer 12-5 in the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Georgia used that advantage — and poor Mercer shooting — to take a game-high 11-point lead with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter.
But then the Bears bounced back — quickly. Over the final minute, Mercer scored seven straight points to cut Georgia’s lead to 52-48 entering the fourth quarter. The Bears never trailed by more than five points in the final quarter but never tied the outing.
A raucous Mercer contingency matched the Georgia fan base in terms of crowd noise over the final 10 minutes, which turned into a back-and-forth struggle that saw the Bears climb within one point twice, with the second time being with 3:23 left to play.
Mercer’s Kahlia Lawrence and Sydni Means had chances to cut the lead to two points with under 20 seconds remaining but missed both opportunities.
Each time the Bears threatened, the Lady Bulldogs had an answer. Leading 56-55, guard Gabby Connally hit a 3-pointer with 2:56 to go. Connally would later hit two free throws to give Georgia a 63-59 advantage with 1:35 left to play.
Lawrence led the Bears with 23 points but shot only 8-of-28 from the floor. Mercer shot 32 percent from the field while Georgia shot 45 percent. The Bulldogs also out-rebounded Mercer 45-34.
“We have a lot of respect for (head coach) Susie (Gardner) and for Mercer,” Taylor said. “We are not shocked it went down to the wire. She won 27 games in a row for a reason. They’re very good.”
The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the second round and will face Duke, which defeated Belmont 53-40 in the other first-round matchup held in Athens. The game will take place Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.
Jason Butt contributed to this story.
