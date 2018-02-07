Mercer football and women’s soccer complete recruiting classes

The Mercer football team added five more to their recruiting haul and the women’s soccer team inked seven recruits.
The five recruits brings head coach Bobby Lamb’s total to 17 recruits in the 2018 class. Lamb spoke about how difficult the process can be.
“You start with a list of thousands of names and you pair it down to the guys who you think fit your program,” Lamb said. “It’s all need-based. You’ve got to fill your needs based on what happened last year.”
Those needs seemed to be two-fold. One was a focus on the trenches where Mercer signed seven recruit who either play on the offensive or defensive line — that included early signee Isaiah Goolsby, who played offensive line for Southwest High School. The other need was to entrench themselves as a recruiting factor in the state of Georgia and Lamb believes they have done that.
“Our class is 17 young men and 14 of them are from the state of Georgia. We always want to protect home turf first and we did that, Lamb said. “That gives us a foot-hole in the state of Georgia as we continue to recruit heading into next year.”
Women’s soccer adds depth, athleticism
After only losing three seniors from their squad, the women’s soccer team used their eight recruits to not only boost depth but to create competition and improve athleticism. Six of the recruits are from the state of Georgia and one is from Mexico.
“Our biggest need for next fall was more goal scoring and more attack-minded players and we definitely address that with several of our kids,” said head coach Tony Economopoulus.
Economopoulus believes that the new blood will make training sessions more competitive than they have ever been.
“There’s some benefit to having a bigger roster,” Economopoulus said. “There will be a great battle everyday in practice.”
For all sports at Mercer, recruiting is a team effort and Lamb knows that no team does it alone.
“It is a different dynamic when you include the (sports information) department, the compliance department, our social media team, our administrators and our coaches,” Lamb said. “It is all of those people working together to create a class of 17 young men.”
