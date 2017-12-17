Mercer women blow out Winthrop

The Mercer women’s basketball team began their three-game home stand Sunday with a dominating win over Winthrop 93-45.
The Lady Bears began the game hot and never cooled off. Leading scorer Kahlia Lawrence started slow over the last few home games but in this contest, she was locked in from the beginning. Her 15 points and five assists along with Sydni Means 10 points and seven assists paced Mercer offensively in the first half.
They also played great defensively, creating six turnovers and blocking two shots. Means was also one of the catalysts on defense, collecting four of the Lady Bears six steals in the first half. By the break, Mercer had a commanding 46-23 lead.
In the second half Mercer continued its onslaught, led by Lawrence’s 11 points and three assists and junior Keke Calloway’s 14 points, three assists, and three steals. By the end of the third quarter, they were ahead 72-33.
The fourth quarter saw an opportunity for head coach Susie Gardner to get some valuable minutes for her bench as well as keep some life in her starters for the next two home games. That will make three games in a five day span.
Three who mattered
Kahlia Lawrence – She continues to put up major points but she almost recorded a triple double (26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds). What was even more impressive about her stat line is that she did it in only 22 minutes of play and without the assist of any made free throw shots.
Keke Calloway – Her fingerprints were all over the game on the offensive and defensive side. She scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished four assists, and stole the ball four times.
Sydni Means – She was one assist shy of a double-double. She also added 10 points and swiped the ball from Winthrop four times.
Observations
One word: Consistency
This game was probably one of the Lady Bears most consistent at home this season. The box score beautifully illustrates this point. Mercer scored 21 or more points in every quarter while never allowing more than 12.
Call the police; there’s been a robbery
Mercer stole the ball from Winthrop 16 times. Six in the first half and 10 in the second half. In addition to Means’ and Calloway’s four steals, Shannon Titus had three, Ally Welch had two, and three players accounted for one.
They said it
Kahlia Lawrence on what she thought head coach Susie Gardner would think about their 16-steal day
“Throughout finals week the focus was on keeping our hands up and getting into the passing lane, so I think coach will be happy with our effort.”
What’s next?
The Mercer Women are home at Hawkins Arena for the next two games. Tuesday they will welcome South Carolina State and Thursday Howard will arrive. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
