Eric Jackson (17) and Malique Fleming celebrate one of Mercer’s four forced turnovers against The Citadel on Saturday
Mercer

Mercer finally gets over the hump against The Citadel

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 07, 2017 5:50 PM

In its series with The Citadel, Mercer had not been able to get over the hump in three close games.

So the Bears made sure Saturday’s game wouldn’t be close.

After losing the three previous meetings by five total points, the Bears never trailed in a 24-14 win. Mercer improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Southern Conference, while The Citadel, which entered the game ranked 17th, fell to 3-2 and 1-2. The win was Mercer’s second over a ranked opponent.

Mercer scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters to lead 21-0 entering the fourth quarter. Tee Mitchell rushed 23 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while Alex Lakes had 16 carries for 79 yards as the Mercer running game rolled up 200 yards on 50 carries.

The Bears’ defense forced four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception. Mercer held the nation’s second-leading rushing attack to 201 yards, well below The Citadel’s season average of 303.5 rushing yards per game.

Lee Bennett had a career-high 16 tackles while forcing and recovering a fumble on The Citadel’s opening drive. That was his sixth career fumble recovery, breaking the program record.

Mercer returns home to Five Star Stadium on Saturday when it hosts Chattanooga. After a three-game losing streak, Mercer has won its past two games.

