Mercer’s men’s soccer team sits atop Southern Conference standings

The Mercer men’s soccer team showed off its offensive power during the week, coming away with two conference wins. The Bears are in first place in the Southern Conference with a 2-0 record.
Mercer is on a three-game win streak and is averaging three goals per game during the streak. Seven of the goals came during the week, three against Wofford on Tuesday and then four against VMI on Saturday. Will Bagrou raised his season total to eight with a goal in each game. Trenton Whitely added a goal against VMI, and with two assists against Wofford, he tied Leonel Toledo Jr. for the team lead with three.
Mercer (4-4-2 overall) travels to Furman (7-3, 1-1 Southern Conference) on Tuesday and then hosts UNC-Greensboro on Sunday.
Bouncing back
The Mercer women’s soccer team had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 1-0 loss to Furman but rebounded with a 2-1 win over Wofford on Sunday.
The Bears couldn’t rally to avoid their first loss in conference play against Furman after conceding the only goal of the game in the 31st minute. Against Wofford, the Bears fell behind early, but things turned around when Alexius Hill converted a penalty to tie the score at 1. Jasmine Spence scored her first-ever game-winner in the 71st minute.
The Bears will look to start another winning streak with a pair of road games — Friday at Western Carolina Friday and Sunday at East Tennessee State.
Hard fought weekend
The Mercer volleyball team split two matches in North Carolina during the weekend and is in the middle of conference standings with a 2-2 record.
Mercer fell to UNC Greensboro 3-1 (23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 14-25) on Friday but recovered Saturday to win 3-0 over Western Carolina (40-38, 33-31, 25-18). Emily Krogman and Morgan MacGilvary showed off their talents during the weekend. Krogman had four aces and 31 digs while MacGilvary had 25 kills, an ace and 33 digs. Paige Alsten also had a good weekend, leading the team with 32 kills.
The Bears have a busy week with a home match against Savannah State on Wednesday before playing more conference matches against East Tennessee State and Chattanooga during the weekend.
