Mercer looks to get on track against VMI

Two games into their Southern Conference schedule, the Mercer Bears are looking for their first conference win.
But there are six more conference games on the schedule for the Bears, and that begins Saturday against VMI at Five Star Stadium. Mercer (1-3) has lost three straight games, while VMI is 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
“We’ve got a long way to go in this league. I think you saw in some of the scores on Saturday; it’s a long process, and you never know what’s going to happen during the course of the year,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “That’s why you have to take them one at a time. VMI is our focus; going 1-0 is our focus. We haven’t even talked about conference (title discussions) this week.
“We know at the end of the day that you have to play them all and add them up, so we’ve got a tall order ahead of us to play VMI and getting ourselves better.”
Mercer has been on the road the past two weeks — losses to Auburn and East Tennessee State. The Bears split their first two home games, beating Jacksonville and losing to Wofford.
“It’s very important. Home games are always great,” sophomore Eric Jackson said. “We have the home field, home-turf advantage; we don’t have to travel anywhere. We will be comfortable here at home and do what we can to get this win because we know we need it.”
VMI at Mercer
4 p.m., Saturday
