Mercer looks to get on track against VMI

1:10 Hoffman excited about first day of Mercer practice Pause

1:09 Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville

0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

1:37 Law firm moves into a renovated Rosewood

2:03 Wims on Eason at practice: 'It's nice to see a smile on his face'

1:56 Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified

3:18 Putting a face to the skull

2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory