Mercer has responded well to previous three-game losing streaks

Mercer has been in this position twice before since its program got going in 2013, and both times the Bears responded in dominant fashion.
Mercer is riding a three-game losing streak into its game with VMI on Saturday. In the two previous instances, the Bears won their next game by a combined score of 108-0.
“The message is we have another conference game, and we have to go 1-0,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “We have to improve as a football team. I told them in the locker room (Saturday) that we’re not very good right now. We’re close to being a really good football team, but we’re not there yet, so we just have to keep working. Our message to the team on Sunday was that we have to go 1-0.
“It’s all about us; it’s one day at a time, and I know those are cliches, but at the end of the day, that’s how we’ve got to approach it.”
Mercer won its season opener easily against Jacksonville but then lost a 13-point fourth-quarter lead against Wofford. After sticking close to Auburn, the Bears lost a 10-point fourth-quarter lead last week to East Tennessee State.
“We’ve been around the block with this deal, where if you talk about it too much, then you go overboard, and who knows what’s going to happen,” Lamb said of the fourth-quarter struggles. “I just think we have to keep working as a team, keep coaching them. We’ve got to keep being fundamentally sound. Like I said, a lot of these guys made those plays last year, and we just need them to make those plays this year.”
In 2014, the Bears lost to Western Carolina, Chattanooga and The Citadel and then beat Warner 56-0. In 2015, the Bears lost to Tennessee Tech, Wofford and Western Carolina and then beat East Tennessee State 52-0.
“We can’t let it get into our minds. We have to stay confident and always have the mindset that we’re going to win this game,” sophomore Eric Jackson said. “To be a great football team, you can’t have negative thoughts like that. It will just trickle down the team, and we don’t need to have that negative energy. So we are making sure we build off of positive energy throughout practice and the games and keep moving forward.”
