Mercer has responded well to previous three-game losing streaks

More Videos 1:56 Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified Pause 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 4:08 Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town 1:34 Sony Michel talks Tennessee rivalry 1:47 McGhee talks how versatility has prepared him 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:38 'Unknown' cemetery gets historical marker 1:20 Hay bale art a family project for Georgia fans Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Eric Jackson, Mercer look to bounce back Mercer defensive back Eric Jackson talks about the team's focus as it faces a three-game losing streak. Mercer defensive back Eric Jackson talks about the team's focus as it faces a three-game losing streak. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph

Mercer defensive back Eric Jackson talks about the team's focus as it faces a three-game losing streak. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph