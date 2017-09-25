Mercer women’s soccer team continues strong play

The Mercer women’s soccer extended its winning streak to five games with a 3-1 win over Citadel on Friday night. That marked the Bears’ first conference win and pushed their record to 7-4.
Jasmine Spence and Rhette Cauilan scored their first career college goals in the 75th and 80th minutes, respectively. Ally Fordham added to her team lead in goals with her fourth, which capped the Bears’ scoring in the 85th minute. Valeria Bermeo pushed her team lead in assists to six with the goals by Cauilan and Fordham.
The Bears host Furman on Friday.
State win for men’s soccer
The Bears got a much needed 2-1 win over Georgia Southern, warming up before they play at Wofford on Saturday to open their Southern Conference schedule.
Will Bagrou had a big game, scoring the 30th and 31st goals of his career — both assisted by Roberto Arteaga — and now leads the team with six goals. The Bears are now 2-4-2.
Bagrou’s goals only added to his good week. He was named as one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award. The candidates have shown to be impactful players on the pitch and impactful members of their communities.
Volleyball splits conference weekend
Mercer started the weekend with a 3-0 loss to Wofford on Friday (25-14, 25-21, 25-21). The Bears finished the weekend strong with their first conference win over The Citadel, 3-1 (25-13, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21).
Emily Krogman and Morgan MacGilvary had good performances in both series. Krogman had four aces and 17 digs, totaling to 23 aces and 100 digs for the season. MacGilvary led the team in kills with 27, pushing her total to 78.
The Bears’ next two matches are at UNC Greensboro on Friday and then Western Carolina the following day.
Comments