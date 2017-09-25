Mercer looking to turn around fourth-quarter struggles

Bobby Lamb is aware that he and his coaching staff can talk too much about their team’s fourth-quarter troubles so far this season.
So the Mercer coaching staff is trying to find a delicate balance in addressing those problems.
“We talked about it as a staff on Sunday. We talked about it as a football team,” Lamb said. “We’ve got to keep putting our guys in situations in practice to do it in practice, and maybe we can get over the hump in the game.
“It’s back to the basics fundamental-wise, and it’s just getting these guys to feel good about themselves going into a fourth quarter.”
The Bears are 0-2 in the Southern Conference and 1-3 overall after their overtime loss to East Tennessee State. In that game, Mercer led 20-10 entering the fourth quarter.
In a 28-27 loss to Wofford on Sept. 9, Mercer led 21-14 entering the fourth quarter and stretched that lead to 27-14 before the Terriers rallied.
Mercer returns home Saturday to face VMI in conference play. The Bears have not had a four-game losing streak since their program started play in 2013.
“We just have to come to practice and be ready to bounce back,” sophomore safety Eric Jackson said. “Coach Lamb said it best. We just have to focus on getting better this week. We have to eliminate all the extra noise and focus on what’s going on in this building and in our rooms and just come out here and attack it the best way that we can.”
VMI at Mercer
4 p.m., Saturday
