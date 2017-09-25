More Videos

Bears trying to figure out fourth-quarter woes 1:13

Bears trying to figure out fourth-quarter woes

Pause
Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:28

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

Middle school program creating future leaders 0:45

Middle school program creating future leaders

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 1:05

Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium

'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence 2:10

'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence

Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception 2:10

Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:26

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville 1:09

Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville

  • Bears trying to figure out fourth-quarter woes

    Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb talks about his team's fourth-quarter problems in losses to Wofford and East Tennessee State.

Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb talks about his team's fourth-quarter problems in losses to Wofford and East Tennessee State. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph
Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb talks about his team's fourth-quarter problems in losses to Wofford and East Tennessee State. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph

Mercer

Mercer looking to turn around fourth-quarter struggles

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 25, 2017 4:18 PM

Bobby Lamb is aware that he and his coaching staff can talk too much about their team’s fourth-quarter troubles so far this season.

So the Mercer coaching staff is trying to find a delicate balance in addressing those problems.

“We talked about it as a staff on Sunday. We talked about it as a football team,” Lamb said. “We’ve got to keep putting our guys in situations in practice to do it in practice, and maybe we can get over the hump in the game.

“It’s back to the basics fundamental-wise, and it’s just getting these guys to feel good about themselves going into a fourth quarter.”

The Bears are 0-2 in the Southern Conference and 1-3 overall after their overtime loss to East Tennessee State. In that game, Mercer led 20-10 entering the fourth quarter.

In a 28-27 loss to Wofford on Sept. 9, Mercer led 21-14 entering the fourth quarter and stretched that lead to 27-14 before the Terriers rallied.

Mercer returns home Saturday to face VMI in conference play. The Bears have not had a four-game losing streak since their program started play in 2013.

“We just have to come to practice and be ready to bounce back,” sophomore safety Eric Jackson said. “Coach Lamb said it best. We just have to focus on getting better this week. We have to eliminate all the extra noise and focus on what’s going on in this building and in our rooms and just come out here and attack it the best way that we can.”

VMI at Mercer

4 p.m., Saturday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville

View More Video