LeMarkus Bailey having fun, helping lead Mercer defense

1:41 "Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season Pause

1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

4:24 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

1:34 Body of man found in south Macon

0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street

0:43 Alleged killer tells judge he doesn't know why he was arrested