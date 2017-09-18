Mercer women’s soccer team keeps up its strong play

Mercer’s women’s soccer team continued its winning streak, adding two more this weekend. The streak is up to four as Mercer sits at 6-4.
The first win came against Presbyterian in a 1-0 decision in South Carolina on Friday, and that was followed by a 6-0 win over South Carolina State on Sunday.
The goal versus Presbyterian was scored by Alexius Hill in the 83rd minute, and it was her second of the season.
Against South Carolina State, freshman Payton Jamieson got her first start of the season in the goal, and she faced only one shot. Six Bears scored in the win: Valeria Bermeo, Emma Chandlee, Brie Pavol, Madi Johnson, Caroline Smith and Madeline Alhamra.
Never miss a local story.
Mercer opens Southern Conference play Friday at home against the Citadel.
One-goal loss
Mercer’s men’s soccer team only had one game last week with its Wednesday game canceled because of lingering effects from Tropical Storm Irma. The Bears got back on the field Sunday, losing 2-1 to Stetson.
Mercer fell behind minutes before the first half ended as Stetson’s Finn Busmann scored his second goal of the season. Conner Antley got the Bears on the board with a goal in the 51st minute to even the score. Stetson regained the lead in the 77th minute with Gabriel Diniz firing from outside the 18-yard box.
Mercer (1-4-2) hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday before opening conference play Sept. 26 at Wofford.
Tough weekend
Mercer’s volleyball team was winless at the Charleston Invitational but still came home with some good news as Paige Alsten was named to the all-tournament team.
Alsten had 37 kills and now has 159 for the season. Clarie Waliczek raised her season assist total to 373 with 99 during the tournament.
The Bears lost all three matches in the tournament by a 3-1 score: to Buffalo (25-17, 16-25, 22-25, 24-26) on Friday and to College of Charleston (9-25, 25-22, 18-25, 9-25) and Appalachian State (26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 16-25) on Saturday.
Mercer opens conference play this weekend, hosting Wofford on Friday and The Citadel on Saturday.
Comments