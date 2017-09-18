Mercer keeps its focus on turnovers

1:15 Man found dead from possible heroin overdose Pause

1:51 Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence

1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

2:19 'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says

1:48 Family members can't understand shooting victim's death

2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

1:55 Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand

1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain