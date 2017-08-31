More Videos

    LeMarkus Bailey talks about Mercer Bears win over Jacksonville.

LeMarkus Bailey talks about Mercer Bears win over Jacksonville. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph
LeMarkus Bailey talks about Mercer Bears win over Jacksonville. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph

Mercer

Riley, Mercer get off to strong start with rout of Jacksonville

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 31, 2017 11:05 PM

It didn’t take long for Kaelan Riley and the Mercer Bears to settle into the 2017 season.

Especially after the Mercer offense got some help from its defense.

LeMarkus Bailey’s interception early in the first quarter set up an Alex Lakes touchdown run, and that sparked Mercer to a strong first half and a 48-7 win over Jacksonville at Five Star Stadium. Riley accounted for five touchdowns, and the Mercer defense kept the Dolphins’ option offense under control throughout.

Three who mattered

Riley: Mercer’s redshirt freshman quarterback looked poised throughout his first career start. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Walker: Mercer’s junior tight end had five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Bailey: The senior linebacker added 10 tackles, including one for loss, to his first-quarter interception.

Observations

Dominant on defense: Mercer’s defense was strong throughout. The Dolphins managed 241 yards on 61 plays, including just 146 yards rushing on 45 attempts.

Taking advantage of their chances: The Bears scored touchdowns on all six of their trips into the red-zone.

Closing in on 100: Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb earned his 28th win at Mercer, and it is his 95th career win.

    Kaelan Riley talks about Mercer's win over Jacksonville.

Kaelan Riley talks about Mercer's win over Jacksonville.

Worth mentioning

The series: Mercer is 2-0 against Jacksonville. The Bears beat the Dolphins 45-42 in 2013.

Strong in openers: In its fifth season, Mercer improved to 4-1 in season openers.

Strong, also at home: Mercer improved to 20-7 at Five Star Stadium. The Bears have won five straight home games.

They said it

Lamb on the win: “We’re certainly happy about the win. I thought our defense came out and really stuffed them, certainly the first couple of series. And we had to make some adjustments on offense because we had been working against a bear defense, and they came out in a 4-3, 4-2-5 alignment, which we thought they might come out in a little bit. So it took us a little while to get going.”

Riley on his first start: “It felt very good. It took me a few snaps to get comfortable. I wanted to get hit a couple of times; it has been so long. I didn’t miss it as much as I thought I did. But it was fun. I enjoyed it.”

Bailey on his interception: “Well, we repped that play a lot over the week in practice, and I saw the outside receiver, I saw him look at the quarterback, and I was like, ‘OK, so this is about to happen.’ So I looked at him and read his steps, and I saw him come up and come back, and when I saw him do that, I looked right at him and looked at the quarterback and just caught it.”

What’s next?

Mercer opens Southern Conference play Sept. 9 against Wofford.

    Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb talks about his team's win Thursday over Jacksonville.

Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb talks about his team's win Thursday over Jacksonville.

