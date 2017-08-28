Bobby Lamb ready to get his new-look Mercer team on the field

Yes, the Mercer Bears have moved on from the 30 seniors from last year’s roster. After all, they had no choice.
This week, they get to find out just how well they have done so.
Mercer kicks off its 2017 season — the program’s fifth since its reboot in 2013 — when it hosts Jacksonville on Thursday at Five Star Stadium.
“We’ve got a great nucleus of players back from the team last year,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “Every year is different, but I think our coaches have done a great job of recruiting and filling our needs. We’re deep in a lot of positions in which we haven’t been that deep in the past. So that’s the thing that excites us. If we do have an injury, we can plug somebody else in and be ready to go.”
The Bears will have a new starter at quarterback for the first time as John Russ started every game the previous four seasons. Mercer announced last week that redshirt freshman Kaelan Riley will get that spot.
“He does a lot of what John does. He extends the pocket. He can run the ball,” Lamb said of Riley. “So, they’re very similar in certain aspects. The biggest thing we’re going to see is — Can he do it under the lights? That’s the challenge, and we’ll find out Thursday night at 7 p.m.”
On Monday, Lamb announced that Tee Mitchell will be the Bears’ starter at running back. Mitchell led the team in rushing in 2015 but was suspended from the program last season. He returned this summer.
The newness continues on defense where leaders have emerged to replace some of last year’s seniors.
“I feel like the whole defensive staff as a whole has definitely prepared us not only our film session but as leaders, and I think that leadership part has developed in even younger guys and older guys, and I feel like we have all been able to bring people up here for extra film sessions,” junior defensive lineman Isaiah Buehler said. “I feel like we’re not looking at this as just another game; we’re looking at this as we have to get the first win before you look ahead. But I feel like we’re very crisp, I guess is the word, in the way we’re handling things and the way that we’re practicing and taking care of our business on and off the field.”
Buehler was announced Sunday was one of the team’s four captains, along with senior offensive lineman Thomas Marchman and senior linebackers Lee Bennett and LeMarkus Bailey.
Jacksonville at Mercer
7 p.m., Thursday
