Another 1-0 victory for Mercer women’s soccer team

The Mercer women’s soccer team won its second straight game by a 1-0 score Sunday, knocking off Montevallo.
Freshman Sarah Adcock scored her first collegiate goal at the 61st minute. Mercer beat Troy 1-0 on Friday to open the season.
Mercer outshot Montevallo 19-3 to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Goalkeepers Leah Cochran and Joryn Ebert combined on the shutout.
“Overall, we are happy to get the result (Sunday),” Mercer head coach Tony Economopoulos. “Credit Montevallo. They came out with a good game plan and made it difficult for us. I was proud of the girls and how they kept battling and taking shots. We took 19 shots, I think. We need to be a little more clinical in front of the goal and create better chances in front of goal.
“But overall to come out of the opening weekend with two wins is a real testament to the girls and how hard they’ve worked.”
Mercer will host the Mercer Invitational this weekend, hosting Siena on Friday and Kennesaw State on Sunday.
Comments