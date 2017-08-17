Will Bagrou and the Mercer Bears won the Southern Conference Tournament title in 2016.
Mercer

Mercer receives votes in College Soccer News’ preseason poll

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 17, 2017 12:02 PM

The Mercer men’s soccer team received votes in the College Soccer News’ preseason poll, which was released Wednesday.

The top 30 teams were ranked in the poll, and Mercer was one of 10 teams to receive votes outside the top 30.

The Bears won the 2016 Southern Conference Tournament championship and made their third trip to the NCAA Tournament. Mercer returns eight starters from that team, including goalkeeper Jeremy Booth, who was the Southern Conference Tournament MVP, and Will Bagrou, who was the Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year.

Mercer opens its season Aug. 25 at Georgia State.

Mercer women kick off season

The Mercer women’s soccer team opens its season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Troy.

The Bears return five starters from last year’s team, which finished 10-9-1 overall. Mercer leads the all-time series with Troy 4-3-1.

Mercer’s home opener is 2 p.m. on Sunday against Montevallo.

Mercer volleyball player gets honor

Mercer junior middle blocker Paige Alsten was named to the preseason All-Southern Conference team and Mercer was picked seventh in the preseason coaches’ poll Thursday.

Alsten led the Southern Conference in blocks per set (1.27) and hitting percentage (.338) a year ago as she helped the Bears to a 15-14 record.

Mercer opens its season Aug. 25 at South Carolina.

  Comments  

