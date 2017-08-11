Longtime Mercer baseball head coach Barry Myers dies

Barry Myers, Mercer’s longtime baseball head coach, has died, according to a Tweet from current head coach Craig Gibson.
Myers died Thursday. He was 78.
Sad day for @MercerBaseball. Great coach, friend and mentor Barry Myers passed away. Spent 16 great years in his company. #1Always— Craig Gibson (@CraigGibson_MU) August 11, 2017
Myers served as Mercer’s head coach for 26 seasons from 1978 to 2003. He was replaced by Gibson. Myers finished his time with the Bears with a 663-677-5 record.
