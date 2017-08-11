Mercer

Longtime Mercer baseball head coach Barry Myers dies

August 11, 2017

Barry Myers, Mercer’s longtime baseball head coach, has died, according to a Tweet from current head coach Craig Gibson.

Myers died Thursday. He was 78.

Myers served as Mercer’s head coach for 26 seasons from 1978 to 2003. He was replaced by Gibson. Myers finished his time with the Bears with a 663-677-5 record.

