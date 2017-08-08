Running back depth, weapons no longer a concern for Mercer

All football coaches talk about and worry about depth.
Bobby Lamb took that to another level with his running backs in 2016. But it’s now 2017, and that position of concern last season has become a position of strength this season.
“Well, if you look at the last three games last year, we probably played the last several games with about 1 1/2 running backs, so it’s nice when you look out there and see the stable that we have,” Lamb said. “It makes it a more competitive group, and trying to decide who’s going to get playing time is the biggest problem we’ve got.
“But that’s a good problem to have.”
Lamb is not exagerating when he talks about the troubles at the end of last year. Alex Lakes, the program’s all-time leading rusher, played in only nine games. Payton Usher, who was a senior, played in only eight.
The injury problems got so bad that the Bears moved Kyle Trammell from linebacker to add depth at running back, and he had 42 carries for 157 yards.
“Definitely, there is more depth. I remember years past when there was just a couple of us, and we were taking all the reps,” Lakes said. “But now we have eight guys back there, so it’s definitely going to help us, especially for camp. My only individual goal is to not get hurt; that’s my goal not to miss any games. I’ve been saying that all summer. If I can stay healthy, I think everything else will fall into place.”
Helping Lakes this season will be the return of Tee Mitchell, who was suspended for the 2016 season, and the addition of transfer CJ Leggett, who spent two seasons at Georgia Tech before playing last year at Mesa Community College.
The Bears also signed Tyray Devezin from Etowah and Rashad Haynes from Tennessee.
“You look at, obviously, Alex Lakes is the old head returning. Everybody knows what Alex can do,” Lamb said. “Then CJ Leggett was here during spring practice, and he’s a lot like Alex. He’s a very low runner, a big, thick kid. And then, of course, you bring the speed aspect with Tee Mitchell coming back. And our two young men we signed out of high school have been very impressive. Tyray Devezin is another bowling ball, thick young man who can run and another speedster in Rashad Haynes, who’s a very fast guy, so you’ve got a good mix of speed and power, and that’s what we like.”
Mitchell certainly likes being back with the Bears. He led the team with 946 rushing yards in 2015 — averaging 5.5 yards per carry — to form a dangerous combination with Lakes.
But now, it’s not just a one-two combination, and that is exciting for the players involved.
“It feels amazing (to be back). During the offseason, we had a lot of good energy from the guys, a lot of phone calls, just letting me know, ‘Hey, just work hard,’ ” Mitchell said. “We’ve got a good group, so it feels good to be back competing. It feels good to have the depth that we have. We haven’t had that in a while so having Alex, CJ, Tyray, Rashad, those guys, gives you more energy to compete and do the right things and just come out and help the offense.
“We have different packages, and the coaches are working extremely hard to try to get us all involved in different packages. Honestly, it’s going to make it more complex and tough on the defense to try to find where everybody is, including the wide receivers, so they have so much to account for every time we’re on the field.
“So it’s going to be a fun season.”
Lakes is certainly looking forward to having the help and staying healthy this season. As a redshirt freshman, he led the Southern Conference with 1,107 rushing yards on 200 carries. As a sophomore, he played in 10 games, but his numbers dropped to 692 yards and 128 carries while battling several injuries that season. The injuries continued last season as Lakes finished with 449 yards on 105 carries.
“We can be really good if we all stay healthy,” said Lakes, who said he changed his diet this offseason. “That’s just the main thing at this position; we all take hits, so it’s going to be hard trying to keep us all healthy. But if we stay healthy, we should be pretty good.”
Mercer 2017 schedule
Aug. 31 Jacksonville
Sept. 9 Wofford
Sept. 16 at Auburn
Sept. 23 at East Tennessee State
Sept. 30 VMI
Oct. 7 at The Citadel
Oct. 14 Chattanooga
Oct. 21 at Furman
Nov. 4 Samford
Nov. 11 at Western Carolina
Nov. 18 at Alabama
