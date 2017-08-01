Sights and sounds from Mercer's first practice

Kyle Lewis won the Golden Spikes Award last summer.
The Mercer Bears defeated East Tennessee State for a homecoming victory on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Mercer has won three of its past four games after 0-2 start.
Sam Walker had two touchdown catches Saturday
Fifth-year seniors and 35-time starters John Russ and Kirby Southard explain how their relationship has grown as Mercer football has developed. The two could reach the 50-games-started mark if Mercer goes to the FCS national championship.
The Mercer SOCON one on one drill builds team spirit.
The Mercer football team opened practice Thursday at Five Star Stadium.
Clips from the Mercer Bears first round series of the Southern Conference baseball tournament.
Mercer University football quarterback John Russ talks about why he chose the Macon, Georgia, college and his hopes for the future.
Take a virtual tour of Mercer's planned baseball stadium, Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park. The new stadium will hold 1,500 fans.
Highlights from Jibri Bryan's career with Mercer University men's basketball.
Mercer defeated Furman 69-65.