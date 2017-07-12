Mercer opens its season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville.
July 12, 2017 11:27 AM

Kickoff time set for Mercer season opener against Jacksonville

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer will open its 2017 football season against Jacksonville on Aug. 31 at Five Star Stadium.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

The two teams faced each in the season opener for the 2013 season as the Bears played their first season. Mercer won the game 45-42.

Mercer has five home games this season, and they are 19-7 at home in their four seasons. The Bears also will Wofford (Sept. 9), VMI (Sept. 30), Chattanooga (Oct. 14) and Samford (Nov. 4).

Bobby Lamb’s Bears finished 6-5 last year, including 4-4 in the Southern Conference, and they return 14 starters from that team.

