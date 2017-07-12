Kickoff time set for Mercer season opener against Jacksonville

Mercer will open its 2017 football season against Jacksonville on Aug. 31 at Five Star Stadium.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m.
The two teams faced each in the season opener for the 2013 season as the Bears played their first season. Mercer won the game 45-42.
Mercer has five home games this season, and they are 19-7 at home in their four seasons. The Bears also will Wofford (Sept. 9), VMI (Sept. 30), Chattanooga (Oct. 14) and Samford (Nov. 4).
Bobby Lamb’s Bears finished 6-5 last year, including 4-4 in the Southern Conference, and they return 14 starters from that team.
