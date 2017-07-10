Mercer senior offensive lineman Thomas Marchman recognized for ‘Good Works’

Mercer senior Thomas Marchman was announced Monday as a nominee for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Players are nominated for “uniting the college football community and showing what’s possible when you put all hands in and give back.”
Marchman, an offensive lineman from Gainesville, volunteers with Young Life, an organization that serves high school students by helping them grow deeper in their faith, and he works with Macon’s Backpack Ministry, packing meals for elementary school students that have been identified as underfed. Marchman was also nominated for reading to local elementary school students.
There were 146 nominees named, and the 22 recipients — 11 from FBS programs and 11 from FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA programs — will be named in September.
